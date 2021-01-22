First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.96 and last traded at $58.96. 499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.332 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFAP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

