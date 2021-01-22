First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Boosted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,649 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 3.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $28,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,378,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 275,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

