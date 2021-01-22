First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $55.26.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.