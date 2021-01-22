First Trust Managed Municipal ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:FMB remained flat at $$56.76 during trading hours on Friday. 235,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,802. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.72.

