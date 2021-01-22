First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $51.46. 1,303,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,471. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.