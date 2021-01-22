First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.27

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.27 and last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 26392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $46,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $142,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $202,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

