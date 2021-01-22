First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE FPF opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $24.84.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
