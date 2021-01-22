First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.34. Approximately 1,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.91.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.17% of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.