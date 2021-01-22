First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.51

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $221.51 and last traded at $220.87, with a volume of 3493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

