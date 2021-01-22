First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 12,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 64,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 603,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.