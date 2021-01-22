First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

