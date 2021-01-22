First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $55.45.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.