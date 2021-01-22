First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Shares Up 1.3%

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. 997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 7.24% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

