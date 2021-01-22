First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

