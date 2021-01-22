First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Trading 6.4% Higher

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 2,454,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 907,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$288.67 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.