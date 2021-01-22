Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FINGF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Finning International to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FINGF opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. Finning International has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $23.55.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.