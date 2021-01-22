Financial Review: Citigroup (NYSE:C) vs. Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.0% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 13.17% 6.63% 0.52% Valley National Bancorp 20.63% 8.85% 0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.45 $11.37 billion $4.88 12.68 Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion 2.80 $309.79 million $0.92 11.58

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Valley National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Citigroup and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 6 17 0 2.67 Valley National Bancorp 1 2 4 0 2.43

Citigroup currently has a consensus price target of $71.64, suggesting a potential upside of 15.80%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.93, suggesting a potential downside of 6.77%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Summary

Citigroup beats Valley National Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,348 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 238 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.