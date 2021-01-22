Financial Comparison: MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MediGreen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MediGreen and Textainer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediGreen N/A N/A N/A Textainer Group 9.70% 4.53% 1.10%

Risk and Volatility

MediGreen has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textainer Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediGreen and Textainer Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Textainer Group $619.76 million 1.86 $56.72 million $0.96 21.14

Textainer Group has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MediGreen and Textainer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Textainer Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Textainer Group has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Textainer Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than MediGreen.

Summary

Textainer Group beats MediGreen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediGreen Company Profile

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.3 million containers, representing 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

