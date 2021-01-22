Fiii Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $46,850.74 and $423.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Fiii Coin Profile

Get Fiii alerts:

Fiii (CRYPTO:FIII) is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.