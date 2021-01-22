FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $3.72. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 5,570 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

FIH Mobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

