Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

FITB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,772. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

