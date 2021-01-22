Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s 6th Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 4.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $55,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after purchasing an additional 342,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -742.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

