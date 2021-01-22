Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $522.26

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $522.26 and last traded at $522.26, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $512.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.72 and its 200 day moving average is $471.48.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 774.9% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 44,566 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,684,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.