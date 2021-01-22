FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi Sells 6,000 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96.

On Monday, December 28th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $44.62 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 253,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

