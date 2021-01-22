Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCAU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,837,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000.

FCAU opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $2.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

