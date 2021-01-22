Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $213.70

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $213.70 and traded as high as $339.40. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) shares last traded at $321.60, with a volume of 1,453,427 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 298.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 215.21.

Get Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.07. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.