Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) (ETR:FRU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) (ETR:FRU)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €6.02 ($7.08) and last traded at €6.00 ($7.06). 17,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.90 ($6.94).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.12 and a 200-day moving average of €4.43. The company has a market cap of $132.06 million and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) Company Profile (ETR:FRU)

Ferratum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PLUS loans, Prime loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital loans to businesses. The company also offers current accounts, overdrafts, and savings and term deposits; multi-currency contactless debit cards; and digital payments and transfers.

