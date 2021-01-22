Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys 751 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $6.80 on Friday, hitting $417.75. 28,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,425. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $426.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.65 and a 200 day moving average of $352.64.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

