Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys 107,987 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 169.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,987 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. 54,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,487. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

