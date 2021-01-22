Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Receives GBX 6,853.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,853.29 ($89.54).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price target on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price objective on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of LON:FERG opened at GBX 9,116 ($119.10) on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,901.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,879.36.

In other news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,786 ($101.72), for a total transaction of £1,069,796.40 ($1,397,695.85).

About Ferguson plc (FERG.L)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

