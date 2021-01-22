FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $253.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

