Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $201.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

