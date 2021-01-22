Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.