Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $650,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,056.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,828 shares of company stock worth $19,630,435. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $87.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.