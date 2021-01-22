Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after buying an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $141.22 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

