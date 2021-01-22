Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $111,000 Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NYSE:AWR opened at $79.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.09 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

