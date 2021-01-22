Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $10.05 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $279.05 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $300.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.93.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.