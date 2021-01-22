Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BKU. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

BankUnited stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

