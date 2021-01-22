Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 7,000 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 12,431.5% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 523,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,105,000 after buying an additional 519,386 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,249,000 after buying an additional 266,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 121.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 332,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 182,374 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,253,000 after buying an additional 114,716 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,887,000 after buying an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

