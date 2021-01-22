Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Shares of FANUY opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.