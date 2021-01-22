Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 52,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.55 million and a P/E ratio of -135.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.