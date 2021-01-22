FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report sales of $392.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.40 million and the lowest is $390.30 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $369.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $324.72. 223,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.78 and its 200 day moving average is $336.94.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.