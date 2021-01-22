Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 213 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16.

Shares of FB stock opened at $272.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.03. The company has a market capitalization of $777.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

