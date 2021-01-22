Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.