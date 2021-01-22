Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $67.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

