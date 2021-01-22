Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $67.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.