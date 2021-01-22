Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Up 53%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was up 53% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 65,168,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 11,360,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The firm had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Express by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Express by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261,213 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

