Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC) Trading 7.8% Higher

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.16. 3,965,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,421,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Experience Investment by 65.2% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 371,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 146,780 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Experience Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Experience Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Experience Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

