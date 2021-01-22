Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Experian has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

