eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.09 and last traded at $97.73. Approximately 1,162,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 999,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.36.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.42 and a beta of 3.35.

Shares of eXp World are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,656,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,267,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,666 shares of company stock worth $23,021,650. 40.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

