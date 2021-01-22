Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $854,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.